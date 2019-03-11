Woman Seriously Injured in Crash

YORKVILLE, WI–A Racine County woman suffered life threatening injuries in an accident that happened early Sunday. First responders arrived at the scene after 12:30 AM on Highway 20 near Highway U.

According to reports, the accident happened when the vehicle allegedly driven by 37 year old Ryan Kamps veered across the center line and collided with oncoming traffic.

A passenger in the striking vehicle was taken to a Milwaukee hospital for her injuries. No one else was seriously hurt.

Kamps was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was briefly hospitalized and transferred to jail. The woman’s condition is not known.