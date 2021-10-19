Woman Shot and Killed in Her Zion Home

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. The incident took place on Sunday night in the 28-hundred block of Enoch Avenue. Police say a drive by style shooting ended up hitting a 23-year-old woman that was inside of her home. Officials do not believe she was the intended target, but that she was struck by a stray round in the head. The woman, who was identified by Coroner’s officials as 23-year-old Melanie Yates, was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-19-21)