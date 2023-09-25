Woman Shot to Death in Lake County, No Arrests Announced

(North Chicago, IL) Investigators are looking into a homicide that took place in North Chicago. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident took place around 6 o’clock on Friday morning in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue. The victim was an adult female, who was discovered shot multiple times inside a vehicle. She has not been identified at this point, but it appears she was targeted. No arrests have been announced, and no suspect description has been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-25-23)