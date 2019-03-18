Woman Struck and Killed Monday Morning

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information on the traffic situation that closed a state highway Monday morning.

Kenosha Police say a woman died after being struck by a vehicle on the 115-thousand block of Highway 158. The accident happened around 5:15 AM.

The adult female was taken to St Catherine’s Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She has not been identified.

Kenosha Police say that the driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the crash reconstruction.

The road was closed near Highway 158 and Frontage Road for several hours during the Monday morning rush hour during the incident.