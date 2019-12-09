Woman Struck, Critically Injured

ZION, IL—A Zion woman is in critical condition after being run over in her own driveway.

The incident happened around 9:45 AM Saturday near the 22-hundred block of Elisha Avenue.

The 63 year old victim was struck by a man who fled the scene. According to reports, the victim discovered the man having sex with a woman inside the car parked in the victim’s driveway.

She confronted them but was struck when she went behind the car to get the license plate.

The car was put in reverse and the woman was dragged behind the car, sustaining critical injuries.

The car was later found abandoned.

If you have any information on the suspects in the case, contact police.