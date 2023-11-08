Woman Sues Ex-Grammys CEO For Sexual Assault And Accuses Recording Academy Of Negligence

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against the former CEO of the Grammy Awards accusing him of a 2018 sexual assault.

She also is suing the Recording Academy for negligence.

The woman filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

She is not named in the lawsuit but is described as an internationally known musician who once played at Carnegie Hall.

She says Grammy Awards ex-CEO Neil Portnow assaulted her at a New York City hotel.

A spokesperson for Portnow says the accusations are “completely false.”

The Academy says the claims are “without merit.”