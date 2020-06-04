Woman Was Allegedly Intoxicated Before Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha woman was said to be “highly intoxicated” when she crashed into a blockade set up during the protests Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 PM, when the woman smashed into a city dump truck that was positioned near Civic Center Park at Sheridan Road and 56th Street downtown.

Police reports say that the woman had left a restaurant in the area after a possible dispute and was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed. She reportedly suffered a minor head injury and was taken to the hospital.

A 6 year old in the vehicle was not injured.

Charges are expected to be filed.