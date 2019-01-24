Woman Who Allegedly Struck Squad Car Faces More Charges

KENOSHA, WI–A Fond Du Lac woman who allegedly crashed into a state trooper while intoxicated on I-94 in Kenosha last month faces additional charges. 31 year old Yessica Trevino was initially charged with, among others, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The additional charges are three counts of neglecting a child causing great bodily harm.

Reports say that Trevino’s car allegedly slid out of control while traveling at a high rate of speed, hitting the squad car and pushing it into a nearby tow truck. The officer and tow truck were there after an earlier accident. Trevino’s children-aged 3 and one year old, were reportedly not strapped in properly. An 11 year old was ejected from the vehicle and was severely injured. Empty beer cans and marijuana were found in the car. Trevino is in jail on 15-thousand dollars bond.