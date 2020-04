Fire flame background

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)—The identity of the person killed in a mobile home fire earlier this week has been released. Pleasant Prairie officials say that 63 year old Elizabeth Pangburn was found dead after the flames Tuesday night were extinguished.

The fire was reported around 11 PM at 1817 104th Street in the village. The fire is not thought to be suspicious. Many firefighters from area departments helped to put out the blaze.