Woman’s Body Found, Homicide Investigation Underway in Old Mill Creek

(Old Mill Creek, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s office say an investigation is ongoing, after a body was found on the side of a roadway near Old Mill Creek. Officials say they were called around 7 o’clock on Wednesday morning to an area along Hunt Club Road just south of Route 173. It was there they found the deceased body of a female with indications that she had been murdered. Authorities believe the woman was likely dumped on the side of the road earlier in the morning. The woman’s identification and her manner of death will be released after an autopsy by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-29-23)