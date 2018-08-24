Woo Defends Foxconn’s Change of Plans

KENOSHA, WI–Foxconn officials are responding to Wisconsin Democrats’ criticism over the company’s changing plans. Democrats have raised concerns over Foxconn no longer planning to build and Gen 10.5 facility, instead building a plant which will make a smaller pane of glass.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Business Journal, Foxconn CEO Louis Woo defended the company saying that if Foxconn planned to build such a facility here it would be two years behind similar developments in China and the demand wouldn’t be able to absorb such a high supply of product once the Mt Pleasant plant would come on line.

Still Democrats are expected to keep up the line of attack on the deal that is the centerpiece of Governor Scott Walker’s reelection campaign.