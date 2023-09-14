Worker Killed in Construction Accident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A person is dead after an accident at a road construction site.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 PM in the 9300 block of Sheridan Road.

Pleasant Prairie Police say preliminary reports are that a construction site employee was injured and died at the scene.

A water valve pipe reportedly burst causing the death as well as minor injuries to a second person.

Few other details have been released.

The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.