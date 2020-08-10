Workplace Accident in Volo Kills Man

(Volo, IL) A workplace accident left a man dead in Volo. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the incident took place on Friday afternoon, when they were called to a company in the 30-thousand block of North Route 12 on reports of a man who suffered a traumatic injury.

Authorities say it appears the unidentified 33-year-old Woodstock man was attempting to clear some rocks in a gravel screening machine, when his right arm got caught…the man was dead by the time deputies arrived.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also been notified, and will assist in the ongoing investigation.