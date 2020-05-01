Yard Waste and Bulk Drop Off Sites to Open Next Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—As to when the economy locally may reopen-that’s still anyone’s guess. While most people are hoping to save something of the summer once the virus peaks here in early June, it still may not be possible to have large groups. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian told Happenings that things should look better by late summer.

While the city canceled the annual parade and postponed the 4th of July Fireworks until Labor Day weekend, other city services are coming back on line. The city’s Bulk Drop off site on 50th Street will reopen on Tuesday from 9:30 AM until 2:30 PM and again each Tuesday and Saturday with limited hours or until dumpsters are full.

The Yard Waste Site will open Monday and be open weekdays and Saturdays. There will also be restrictions at that site, including a new traffic pattern. 17th district Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that there will be help there to navigate the site. Here is a map of the traffic pattern: