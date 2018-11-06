Yelich, Baez; Counsell Up For MLB Awards

NEW YORK, NY–Nominees for MLB’s major awards were announced yesterday by the Baseball Writers Association of America. As expected, Christian Yelich for the Brewers and Javier Baez for the Cubs are in the running for National league MVP along with Nolan Arenado from Colorado.

Additionally Brewers skipper Craig Counsell is a finalist for N.L. Manager of the Year with the Rockies’ Bud Black and the Braves’ Brian Snitker. That award will be named on November 13th and the MVP will be announced on November 15th.