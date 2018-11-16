Yelich Wins N.L. MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) is the National League MVP after hitting .326 with 36 home runs and 110 RBIs for the NL Central champions.

Yelich won in a landslide, receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and 415 points from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America compared to 250 points for Chicago Cubs infielder and runner-up Javier Baez.

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) finished third, Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman was fourth and Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (deh-GRAHM’) of the New York Mets picked up the other first-place vote to finish fifth.