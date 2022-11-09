Youth As Resources grant applications open through Nov. 11

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Youth as Resources is a grant-giving organization that funds youth-designed and youth-led community service projects that benefit individuals in Kenosha County.

Grants of up to $500 are available to groups of Kenosha County youth grades K-12 who want to make a difference in their community.

Each youth group must have a sponsor organization such as a church, school or community agency, plus an adult sponsor.

More information about the program, including a link to the grant application document, is available on-line.