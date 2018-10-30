Zapf Appears Before Supreme Court

MADISON, WI–Former Kenosha County District Attorney Robert Zapf appeared before the Wisconsin Supreme Court yesterday in an effort to clear his name. Zaft was reprimanded for his reported actions in a case involving evidence planting by a Kenosha Police officer in a homicide case in 2014.

Representatives of the office of Lawyer Regulation argued before the court that Zapf mishandled this knowledge of the evidence planting by not informing either the judge nor the defense in the case. Some of the justices seemed to push back against the notion, pointing out that the evidence planting by former officer Kyle Baars did not affect the outcome of the case, as both defendants were found guilty

One justice said that it was a matter of police and not prosecutorial misconduct. On the line for Zapf is a suspension of his law license and a ban from serving as a District Attorney in Wisconsin.

No decision was made on the case and it’s unclear when the court may do so.