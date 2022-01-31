Ziminski Trial Scheduled to begin Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Jury selection is scheduled to begin this morning in the trial of the man accused of firing his gun during the Kenosha riots.

It is alleged that the shot he fired may have led to the shootings of three men by Kyle Rittenhouse.

36 year old Joshua Ziminski also allegedly lit a fire during the Kenosha riots and is also charged with disorderly conduct.

His alleged actions loomed large during much of the Rittenhouse trial.

His wife Kelly Ziminski has already pleaded guilty to obstructing an officer and curfew violation. Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the shootings.