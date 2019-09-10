Zion Area Crash Leaves One Critically Injured

(Zion, IL) A serious crash near Zion left an elderly woman injured. The incident took place on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Russell and Kenosha Roads when a box truck collided with a mini-van.

The driver of the van, an 89-year-old Beach Park woman was transported from the scene to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the box truck was not injured.

No citations or charges have been issues at this point, though the crash remains under investigation.