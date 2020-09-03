Zion Armed Robbery Investigation

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating an armed robbery.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Dollar General in the 33-hundred block of Sheridan Road. A man that displayed a gun, demanded cash from the store safe…the employee couldn’t access the safe, so the suspect fled with an unknown amount of money from the cash register.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, in his early 20’s and wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas sweatpants, white and black shoes and sunglasses. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to call Zion Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.