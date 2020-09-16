Zion Crash Under investigation

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a crash that left two people seriously injured. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the 24-hundred block of Lewis Avenue.

A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old woman from North Chicago pulled in front of a vehicle being driven by a 33-year-old Zion man, and the vehicles collided.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with what police called “life threatening” injuries. The male also sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by Zion Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.