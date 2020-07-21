Zion Homicide Investigation

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide near Shiloh Park.

The incident took place on Monday morning around 5 o’clock, when officials found a man lying in the road in the 26-hundred block of Gilboa Avenue. The 23-year-old Waukegan man had what appeared to be a stab wound.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the subject was pronounced dead a short time later at Vista East Hospital.

Zion Police say they are working with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force on the investigation.