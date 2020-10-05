Zion Man Arrested After Traffic Stop Turned up Drugs, Guns, Cash

A routine traffic stop turned into a big arrest for Zion Police. Officials say they stopped a vehicle last Thursday for rolling through a stop sign. The driver, Cristofer Alanis, did not have a valid license and admitted that there was a gun and cannabis in the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle turned up a handgun with no serial number, an ammo magazine, several bags of marijuana, suspected LSD, THC gummies, paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. The 18-year-old was hit with several drug and weapons charges. His bond was set at 350-thousand-dollars.