Zion Man Charged After Waukegan Crash That Left One Severely Injured

(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been filed against a Zion man after a 4-vehicle crash in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Crescent Avenue. The driver of one of the involved vehicles was said to suffer a broken back and other serious injuries. No one else was hurt. The driver of the alleged offending vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Alvaro Cortez reportedly blew a .274 on a breathalyzer, which over 3-times the legal limit. He now faces charges of aggravated DUI, DUI, driving with no insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-13-23)