Zion Man Charged in Connection With Kenosha Police Chase

(Kenosha, WI) Charges have officially been filed against a Zion man accused of crashing into vehicles in a parking lot following a police chase. 25 year old Jamil Parker is charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle while fleeing police, and three counts of hit and run causing injury. The other suspect-Walter Brown was also arrested. Brown reportedly fled the scene of the crash but was later arrested and charges are said to be pending against him. A woman in one of the vehicles the suspect allegedly struck suffered minor injuries as did a man in another vehicle that was hit. Inside the suspect’s vehicle officers reportedly found marijuana. The vehicle was also reported stolen.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-29-24)