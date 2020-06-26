Zion Murder Victim Identified

(Zion, IL) A Zion man murdered early this week has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 44-year-old Robert Norris of Zion was found shot several times on Sunday night in the area of 28th Street and Galilee Avenue.

He was pronounced dead the following day at Vista East Hospital, and those gunshot wounds were the official cause of his death.

No arrests have been made at this point. Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force continue to investigate.