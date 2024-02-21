Zion Police Announce Drug and Weapons Arrest

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a drug arrest. Officials say an investigation started into Hector Mejia last month when he was reportedly selling methamphetamine in the Zion area. The 36-year-old Waukegan man was taken into custody this month after a search warrant was executed that turned up meth, along with a firearm and ammunition. Police say Mejia is a convicted felon, and is not allowed to possess the located weapon. He now faces charges including possession of drugs, intent to deliver, and weapons counts. He’s being held on pre-trial detention and due in court next month.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-21-24)