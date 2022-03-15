Zion Police Announce Special Detail to Deter Recent Rise in Gun Crimes

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced action in relation to an increase of gun violence in March. The incidents included a wild shootout last week between groups of people which led to multiple shots fired, and damage to several homes and vehicles. In response police say they ran what they are calling a crime suppression detail that started last week Thursday and ran through the weekend. Authorities say during the detail they made 6 felony arrests and a warrant arrest…took 5 guns off the streets, including a machine gun…and recovered three stolen vehicles, among other actions. Police have also asked the public to remain vigilant, and to contact officials to tell them what they are seeing on the streets.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-15-22)