Zion Police Arrest 20-Year-Old on Weapons Charges

(Zion, IL) A man is in the Lake County jail, after being hit with various weapons charges. Police in Zion say Montrell Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over last Thursday. An illegal gun was found and tied to the 20-year-old who was taken into custody and slapped with 4 counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Lewis was out on probation at the time of his arrest and his bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars. He is due in court Friday. The driver of a vehicle was not identified, but was hit with traffic tickets during the incident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-9-22)