Zion Police Arrest Suspect in Violent Incident Involving Stabbing, Gunfire, and Child Endangerment

Zion, IL (WLIP)—Zion Police arrested Arthur Scarborough, 22, after a chaotic incident on June 3rd.

Responding to reports of a disturbance, officers found an 18-year-old stabbing victim and later apprehended Scarborough with a 2-year-old child hidden in a garbage can.

Scarborough, reportedly under the influence of drugs, had allegedly brandished a gun, threatened people, and killed a family dog.

He faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and child endangerment.

Scarborough is in Lake County Jail awaiting a court appearance.