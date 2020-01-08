Zion Police Confirm Shooting, Suspect Still Being Sought

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

ZION, IL—Police in Zion say they are still investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening.

Officials say a 21-year-old had set up a sale of THC vaping cartridges over social media. When he arrived at the agreed upon location and attempted to make the sale to one subject, a second subject appeared and shot the victim.

The 21-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound to the back, and though he was airlifted to the hospital, his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say they have not made any arrests at this point, but are looking for two suspects. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Zion Police.