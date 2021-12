(Waukegan, IL) A Zion teen has denied firing the shots that killed a young mother. Zechariah Myles is accused of firing several shots outside of his residence back on October 17th…one of the bullets went through a nearby home and killed 23-year-old Melanie Yates. Myles, who will be tried as an adult, is facing 6 counts of first degree murder. The 16-year-old is due back in court in mid-February.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-27-21)