Zion Teens Arrested for Taking and Possessing Stolen Firearm

August 22, 2023 2:10PM CDT
(Zion, IL)  Two people were hit with weapons charges in Zion, after getting stopped for jaywalking. Police say upon contacting the individuals 19-year-old Braylin Harper was arrested for an outstanding warrant that carried a charge of felony firearm theft. His companion, 19-year-old Levi Harris was found to be in possession of the handgun that Harper was accused of stealing. Harris was slapped with three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both are due in court in the middle of September.

