(Waukegan, IL) A Zion woman is on her way to prison, after a fatal hit and run nearly 2 years ago. Linda Ray struck and killed Chad Aiello back in June of 2020, as the 37-year-old Kenosha man rode his bike in Waukegan. Ray fled the scene, but turned herself in about a month later. The 47-year-old was found guilty back in March on one count of aggravated leaving the scene of an accident involving death. On Wednesday, Ray was sentenced to 5 years behind bars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-19-22)