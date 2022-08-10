Zoerner Wins GOP Sheriff’s Primary, Referendum Passes

David Zoerner has won the 2022 Republican primary for Kenosha County sheriff according to unofficial results Tuesday night. He defeated three other Republican candidates, and will square off against Democrat James Simmons in the Nov. 8th general election. Zoerner led with 47.4 percent of the vote. In second place was Deputy Ray Rowe 29%.

A majority of Kenosha residents voted yes for an increase in the tax levy so the city can hire additional police officers and firefighters with associated equipment. The unofficial results of the referendum were 53% in favor and 47% opposed. The city hopes to hire 10 additional police officers positions and six firefighters with associated equipment. The results become official with a canvass of the votes on Aug. 15.