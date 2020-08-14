Zoom Disruptions Halt Some Video Court Proceedings

(Waukegan, IL) Several virtual court proceedings have been halted because of disruptions at the Lake County Courthouse.

The “Daily Herald” says several incidents last week of what has been called “Zoom bombing” led to the decision, and a call for increased cyber security.

Officials say the uninvited guests would display offensive materials, or make loud noises that rendered the hearings impossible to continue. Some virtual hearings moving forward will be audio only. It’s unclear, however, what kind of upgraded security will be instituted.