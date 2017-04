If you’re road tripping this weekend you’ll be paying less to fill up the gas tank. Kenosha’s motorists are paying $2.37 for a gallon regular unleaded down three cents from a week ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says that’s because crude oil prices dropped over the past two weeks.

Triple-A estimates that it costs about 35 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.

(AP Audio)