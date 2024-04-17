Police Search For Suspects in Armed Robbery

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are searching for a pair suspects in an armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday night in the 4-thousand block of 28th Avenue around 9 PM.

Kenosha Police say two men approached the victim outside of a home and demanded cash while threatening to shoot him.

One suspect is described as a black male wearing a white mask with a skinny build.

The other is identified as an African-American male with a normal build wearing a black mask.

The robbery is similar to one at a Kenosha fast food restaurant earlier in the week as well as at a Kenosha bank last weekend.

All the robberies remain under investigation.