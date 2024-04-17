One Arrested, 2nd Suspect Sought Following Burglary

Libertyville, IL (WLIP)–Authorities have arrested one suspect and are on the lookout for another following a burglary in Libertyville.

It happened just after 2 AM Tuesday at a property in the 19100 block of Route 137.

The property owner alerted authorities after seeing the suspects on surveillance video.

When Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived they discovered 40 year old Gregory Williams of Lakemoor.

They also discovered evidence of forced entry into one of the trailers on the scene as well as tools consistent with burglary.

A BB Gun resembling a real gun was also located nearby.

Investigators say they have identified the second suspect who fled before deputies arrived.

Williams is set to make a court hearing Thursday afternoon.