Lake County Armed Robbery Under Investigation

Lake County, IL (WLIP)—The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery.



It happened at around 11:30 AM Saturday at a gas station in the 37700 block of Green Bay Road.



Investigators say that a suspect displayed a firearm and made away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s register.

The suspect is described as a male possibly of Hispanic descent with his face covered.

He was wearing a yellow coat, tan pants, and gloves.

A K9 officer tracked the suspect’s scent to the end of a roadway.



Authorities believe that the suspect then got into a vehicle and the scent trail ended.

No injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.