Kenosha Teen Charged With Assaulting Young Girl
April 24, 2024 6:57AM CDT
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha teen has been charged with sexual assault of a young girl.
15 year old Dakari S.D. Childress is charged in adult court with felony first degree sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint the girl told her guardian about the assault that happened that day-August 23rd 2023.
Police were called and the suspect told investigators that he had little to no contact with the five year old.
At a later interview the girl reportedly said that Childress hurt her.
The girl-identified by her family as Zha’Riyah Robinson- later died under suspicious circumstances.
Childress is in custody on a 25-thousand dollar bond.