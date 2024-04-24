Kenosha Teen Charged With Assaulting Young Girl

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha teen has been charged with sexual assault of a young girl.

15 year old Dakari S.D. Childress is charged in adult court with felony first degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint the girl told her guardian about the assault that happened that day-August 23rd 2023.

Police were called and the suspect told investigators that he had little to no contact with the five year old.

At a later interview the girl reportedly said that Childress hurt her.

The girl-identified by her family as Zha’Riyah Robinson- later died under suspicious circumstances.

Childress is in custody on a 25-thousand dollar bond.