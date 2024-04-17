Kenosha Man Charged Possession of Child Pornography

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Kenosha Police say 30 year old Jonathan L. Rozivka-Dumabok-who lives in the 1500 block of 15th Avenue-allegedly had more than 150 files consistent with Child Sexual Assault Abuse Material on devices.

Other devices remain to be investigated and police say more incriminating files may be found.

Rozivka-Dumabok was arrested last week and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation into the case continues.