1.2M votes later, Wisconsin Supreme Court race up in air

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After more than 1.2 million votes, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race is still up in the air.

Tuesday’s election between conservative Brian Hagedorn and liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer was too close to call at night’s end, with Hagedorn clinging to a 1,600-vote margin with 99% of the unofficial vote tallied.

That was far below the 1-point margin that allows the trailing candidate to request a recount — and even below the quarter-point margin in which the state pays for it. Neubauer spokesman Tyler Hendricks said the campaign almost certainly would go to a recount.

Neubauer outraised Hagedorn by significant margins and got strong outside help as liberals hoped to position themselves for a court takeover next year. That’s now in doubt. Hagedorn also contended with attacks over conservative writings from his past.

