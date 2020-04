There are 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County as of Thursday afternoon, with one death reported. That’s an increase of 10 from Wednesday. Wisconsin has over 28-hundred confirmed cases and now one hundred and eleven deaths. The updated numbers come as several business associations in the state asked Governor Tony Evers to reopen the state’s economy by April 24th, the current end of his “Safer at Home” order. Cases of COVID-19 are not expected to peak until the end of the month.