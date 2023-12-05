16 Hospitalized After Crash of U.S. Navy Van in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Multiple people were injured after a U.S. Navy van crashed in North Chicago. The incident took place on Sunday night along Buckley Road near Sheridan Road when the van crashed into a guardrail at a high rate of speed. All 16 occupants of the vehicle were transported to area hospitals, but none were said to suffer life-threatening injuries. The driver of the van, who was not identified, was cited for reckless driving and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. Police say impairment did not appear to be a factor.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-5-23)