2 Arrested For Fleeing Authorities

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Two men are in custody after allegedly trying to steal car parts and then fleeing from authorities.

24 year olds Devon Cole and Jacob Hetz were reportedly spotted near a car in a private driveway in Silver Lake around 2:15 AM yesterday.

The men left the scene and were later pursued by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy.

They fled north on Highway B and then crashed on Highway JB. They were tracked down by a K9 officer and arrested.

No injuries were reported.

Cole and Hetz face eluding and auto theft among other charges.