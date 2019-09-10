2 Arrested in “High Tech” Pot Growing Operation

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha County man is charged with drug trafficking after the discovery of what authorities call a “high tech” marijuana growing operation.

20 year old Tyler Huffhines of Paddock Lake is also charged with manufacturing, possession, and delivery of THC. His 23 year old brother was arrested as well.

The Kenosha News reports that Huffhines was arrested after search warrants were executed on a condo in the 7900 block of Williamsburg Court that may have been in the name of an innocent third party.

At that residence and at Huffhines’ family home, investigators say they seized 188 pounds of marijuana with a street value of 1-point-5 million dollars.

Nearly $20,000 in cash, eight guns and drug paraphernalia were among the other items recovered.

Huffhines is in jail on $500,000 bond and is due in court Friday.