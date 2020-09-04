2 militia members who went to Kenosha face gun charges

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two Missouri militia members are facing federal firearms charges after traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin with guns and ammunition.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Milwaukee says Michael Karmo and Cody Smith traveled from Hartville, Missouri, to see President Donald Trump’s visit on Tuesday and view damage in Kenosha from unrest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

They say both men have criminal convictions that make the ineligible to have firearms. FBI agents arrested them at a hotel near Kenosha. The criminal complaint says the agents found an AR-15-style rifle, a shotgun, two handguns, ammunition and other tactical gear.