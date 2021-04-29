2 Officers And 3 Civilians Dead In Boone, North Carolina

crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape

5 Dead In Boone, North Carolina

Two Officers and three others are confirmed dead after a deadly standoff Wednesday in Boone, North Carolina. The Watauga County Sheriff’s department confirmed that two of their own died in the line of duty along with two other victims and the suspect are also dead. On Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s office conducted a welfare check in 530 block of Hardaman Circle In Boone. Sergeant Chris Ward died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, while K-9 Deputy Logan Fox died

at the scene. The names of the other victims are not being released at this time.